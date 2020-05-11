wrestling / News
Zack Ryder Releases a ‘Lost’ Z! True Long Island Life Story Episode
Zack Ryder has released one of the “lost” episodes of Z! True Long Island Life Story. You can see the shorter of the two lost episodes, which were rejected by WWE, below.
As reported earlier this morning, Ryder told Chris Van Vliet about the lost episodes, saying that the first episode that was filmed featured Trent Barreta fighting John Cena as “Foil Man” and a guy “with this giant cardboard box on his head covered in Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder stickers for this WrestleMania match we never had.” After WWE rejected that one they said they needed a new one by the afternoon and since he didn’t have time, he just filmed himself doing the intro and walking off for the remaining time to get the episode to the required three minutes. This is that replacement episode.
Ryder had noted that the full episode, which was about 10 minutes long, will not be released.
The public has never seen this. One of the lost Z! True Long Island Story episodes……(Twitters cuts off the last 40 seconds but you get the idea) Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/SDrWf1HiDv
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 10, 2020
