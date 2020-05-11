Zack Ryder Releases a ‘Lost’ Z! True Long Island Life Story Episode

Zack Ryder has released one of the “lost” episodes of Z! True Long Island Life Story. You can see the shorter of the two lost episodes, which were rejected by WWE, below.

As reported earlier this morning, Ryder told Chris Van Vliet about the lost episodes, saying that the first episode that was filmed featured Trent Barreta fighting John Cena as “Foil Man” and a guy “with this giant cardboard box on his head covered in Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder stickers for this WrestleMania match we never had.” After WWE rejected that one they said they needed a new one by the afternoon and since he didn’t have time, he just filmed himself doing the intro and walking off for the remaining time to get the episode to the required three minutes. This is that replacement episode.

Ryder had noted that the full episode, which was about 10 minutes long, will not be released.