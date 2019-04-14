wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder & Mark Henry Have Issues With United Airlines, Ryder & Curt Hawkins Tour Action Figure Display

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35

– United Airlines ended up on the wrong side of two WWE stars in Zack Ryder and Mark Henry. Ryder took to Twitter to note that while his flight was delayed and then cancelled, what really got to him was being told that he had to wait hours in order to get his bag back. Apparently Henry had the same issue, as he replied to Ryder saying as much:

– On a happier note for Ryder, he and Curt Hawkins toured Mattel’s WWE action figure display at WrestleMania Axxess for a video released on Sunday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, Mark Henry, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading