WWE News: Zack Ryder & Mark Henry Have Issues With United Airlines, Ryder & Curt Hawkins Tour Action Figure Display

– United Airlines ended up on the wrong side of two WWE stars in Zack Ryder and Mark Henry. Ryder took to Twitter to note that while his flight was delayed and then cancelled, what really got to him was being told that he had to wait hours in order to get his bag back. Apparently Henry had the same issue, as he replied to Ryder saying as much:

My @united flight was delayed multiple times and then cancelled. That’s fine. Stuff happens. What’s not fine is being told I have to wait 2-6 hours to get my bag. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2019

– On a happier note for Ryder, he and Curt Hawkins toured Mattel’s WWE action figure display at WrestleMania Axxess for a video released on Sunday: