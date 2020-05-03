Zack Ryder Reflects on Vince McMahon Pulling His Shirt Out of Fear It Promoted TNA, Not Being Allowed to Wear His Internet Title on TV

– During a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) recently spoke on the time in 2011 when Vince McMahon pulled his first shirt design from WWE.com for fearing that it was promoting TNA Wrestling on the then-network, Spike TV. The shirt had a slogan that read, “Take Care, Spike Your Hair,” on the back. At a live event, Ryder then had to take back all the shirts with the slogan because they were no longer allowed to sell them. WWE later replaced the shirt with a slogan on the back that said, “Are you serious bro?”

During the Q&A, Ryder also discussed WWE officials not liking his Internet Championship belt, claiming it made him look like a “mark for himself.” As a result, he was not allowed to wear the belt on TV. Below are some highlights of Ryder discussing the shirt (h/t Fightful).

Zack Ryder on how he couldn’t get approval to wear the internet title on TV: “So I was presenting it to someone to, you know, to get approval to wear it on television. I was denied and I was told that I’m a mark for myself, which isn’t true. But like I said, I didn’t actually think I was the Million Dollar Champion or the Internet champion. I explained. It’s just like the Million Dollar Championship, right? It’s an accessory. It’s cool because with a gimmick and you could have sold these things. You could have made a killing selling these things, the foam, the replicas. But that did not happen. I never wore that on WWE programming, but it’s in the video game. There’s a T-shirt with it and my action figure, but I never wore it on TV.”

Ryder on how he thinks he and WWE lost money over their disapproval of the title: “I think there was some money lost, a lot of money lost, especially at that time. Like I said, replicas of the foam stuff they sell at the events, like the merchandise stuff or even, you know, Mattel, you know, toy belts, but whatever. It’s definitely my most prized possession.”