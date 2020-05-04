Zack Ryder Says He Has Ring Gear And Theme Music Ready For Independent Return

During a Q&A on Instagram Live (via Fightful), Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) says he already has his ring gear and theme music ready to go when he returns to the independent wrestling scene. Cardona was released from WWE last month along with several others. Here are highlights:

On immediately working on his new ring gear after he was released: “I’m always ready. That’s not just a catchphrase. Not just a hashtag. Always ready. I started designing the gear the second we were released and TTD Wrestling, he is our guy for the podcast. He’s also the guy who has been designing our gear. Rick Michaels actually makes the gear. So, yes, I have the gear design. It’s on the way. It looks great.”

On his new theme song: “I mean, let’s just say that I’ve been listening to it already on repeat Chelsea [Green] knows all the words, because I play it so loud. I love it. I will just say that the song is not complete, but it’s almost there. I love it. That’s all I’m going to say. It’s a great entrance song, workout song. It’s perfect. It’s perfect for me.”