wrestling / News
Zack Ryder Says He Won’t Team With Curt Hawkins After WWE Release
Fightful reports that during a Q&A on Instagram Live, Zack Ryder says that he and Curt Hawkins have decided that they will not team up on the independent scene after their WWE releases. Here are highlights:
On how he felt about his WWE release: “When I got released it felt like, if you’ve ever seen The Monster Squad, at the end, Rudy shoots the Wolfman with the silver bullet and right before the Wolfman dies, he turns back into his human form and he says, ‘thank you.’ That’s what I felt like when I got released.”
On if he and Hawkins will team up: So, Brian and I talked about this. We are not teaming. We are not teaming anywhere unless– one of the things we want to do is we do the Major Wrestling Figure live podcasts, but we’d like to put on live wrestling shows. I would love to team with him in that environment or I’d love to wrestle like the Rock N’ Roll Express or the Headbangers. But other than that, we’re going our own separate ways.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way
- Cody Addresses His Saying AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater After Slater Responds, Says It Was ‘Clearly Humor’
- Becky Lynch Says She Recently Saw Vince McMahon Demonstrate How To Fall Off A Tower, Wants To See WWE Do More Things Like Cinematic Matches