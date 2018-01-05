WWE News: Zack Ryder Says WWE Has Big Plans For Mojo Rawley, WWE Looks At Eight Superstars To Watch In 2018

– Zack Ryder posted a new video on Twitter talking about his United States title tournament match with Mojo Rawley on Smackdown Live this Tuesday. He mentioned that WWE has ‘big plans’ for Mojo.

This Tuesday on #SDLive I have the opportunity to get one step closer to becoming a 2 Time US Champion! You know it…I know it…THEY know it! pic.twitter.com/lH6axigZBn — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 5, 2018

– WWE.com has posted a new “List This” video with eight superstars to watch in 2018. They include Paige, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Pete Dunne, Kairi Sane, The Street Profits, Drew Gulak and Carmella.