WWE News: Zack Ryder Says WWE Has Big Plans For Mojo Rawley, WWE Looks At Eight Superstars To Watch In 2018

January 5, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zack Ryder Mojo Rawley Hype Bros Smackdown 112817

– Zack Ryder posted a new video on Twitter talking about his United States title tournament match with Mojo Rawley on Smackdown Live this Tuesday. He mentioned that WWE has ‘big plans’ for Mojo.

WWE.com has posted a new “List This” video with eight superstars to watch in 2018. They include Paige, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Pete Dunne, Kairi Sane, The Street Profits, Drew Gulak and Carmella.

