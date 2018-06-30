Zack Ryder Teases Chelsea Green Signing With WWE

– As previously reported, former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green recently had a WWE tryout she attended earlier this week. Yesterday, Zack Ryder, who is also dating Green, posted a tweet that seems to hint that WWE is signing Green. The tweet shows a photo of her at the WWE Performance Center for the tryouts.

After he posted the tweet, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded. He asked Ryder if he wanted him to put a good word in for Green. You can check out those tweets below.

Previously, Green was on the 2015 season of Tough Enough. Also, she played Daniel Bryan’s therapist on WWE TV.

Anyone got this girl’s number? She’s 🔥! pic.twitter.com/QKt7eqY76g — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 30, 2018