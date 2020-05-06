Zack Ryder Responds to Tommy Dreamer Calling Him An Idiot For Spending So Much On Figures, Discusses If He Thinks WWE Punished Him For His YouTube Series

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Zack Ryder discussed his WWE release and if he feels like WWE punished him for starting his own YouTube series and getting it over with the fans, as well as Tommy Dreamer calling him an idiot for spending so much on action figures. Highlights are below.

On if he feels WWE punished him because he started a YouTube series on his own that got over with the fans: “At the time, when everything was going down, I was getting pushed off the stage in a wheelchair, I got chokeslammed off the stage, I could have in retrospect went to Vince McMahon and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ At the time, I was so young, so naive, ‘Oh, this is part of the plan, I’ll just wrestle Kane at Backlash next month or something.’ I wasn’t aware enough or mature enough to knock on the boss’ door and say, ‘I’m one of the top merch sellers, I’ve been busting my ass, why is this happening?’ So I blame nobody but myself for what went down there.”

On Tommy Dreamer calling him an idiot for spending so much money on action figures: “Tommy put these ridiculous numbers out there, but Tommy’s always looking out for me because Tommy’s, I think, responsible for getting me signed to WWE back in the day. Tommy was, I don’t know his exact title, but something in talent relations, because Mikey Whipwreck from ECW was our trainer, and he had put in some words with Tommy about us, and then Tommy got us a tryout, so I owe Tommy so much, especially when I was on the WWECW, not the real ECW obviously, and I worked with Tommy a lot, and I definitely look up to Tommy, still to this day, text him all the time, but he doesn’t understand that this figure, he thinks I’m buying this expensive car or something, this is an investment, if I wanted to resell it, I could make triple my money, so Tommy, if you’re listening, relax, it’s OK, Tommy, I’m not just wasting my money.”

