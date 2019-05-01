wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Commemorates WWE Anniversary, Elias Works Out With Sheamus
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are celebrating their twelfth year on the main roster today. Ryder took to Twitter to comment on the anniversary, as you can see below:
.@thecurthawkins & I made our @wwe main roster debuts exactly 12 years ago. Time flies when you’re living the dream. #StillHere #AlwayzReady #NeverDefeated @majorwfpod pic.twitter.com/FMxNLIdqVM
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 1, 2019
– Elias was the latest guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts video:
