Zack Ryder On His WWE Release & Why It Was a Relief, Says He’s Not Upset at WWE And Is Excited For What’s Next

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview, Matt Cordona (aka Zack Ryder) discussed his WWE release and why it was a relief for him. Cordona was among the many released last month as WWE cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ending a 14-year run with the company.

Talking with Van Vliet, Cordona talked about how the release was a relief because he had a lot of anxiety about whether he should stay or go when his contract came up in August and said he’s grateful for his time in WWE and looks forward to what’s next. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On if he knew his release was coming: “Okay, so let’s talk serious for a second. So we all, that morning, we got — I say ‘we,’ everybody in WWE got this group text message like ‘Hey, check your talent app. There’s a video to watch’ or something like that. The verbiage might be — you know, it was something like that. And it was a video from Vince McMahon talking about the state of the company and the state of the world. And basically saying that layoffs would be coming. So I mean, I’m a smart guy. I’m like, ‘Okay, ProWrestlingTees.com/MattCordona, let’s set it up right now!’ Like, I already had it set up. I had my logo guys making logos, Pro Wrestling Tees making logos for me. Like, I knew it was coming. I mean, I didn’t know but I had a pretty good idea.”

On the release being a relief for him: “But the thing is, my contract would have been up in August, I had never re-signed. And for about, I guess over a year we’d been in contract negotiations and the anxiety that I was living with? Like, do I stay, do I go? Do I stay, do I go? Because I grew up wanting to be a WWE Superstar of course, right? But my career’s been up and down, up and down and with all these new opportunities out there, do I really want to stay here, or do I want to go somewhere else? And the anxiety of ‘Do I stay, do I go,’ when the decision was made for me? Oh my god, it was like, ‘Thank you! Thank you so much!’ Instantly relieved, instantly.

On being worried they might just make him sit out his contract: “It was weird because, you know, [Curt] Hawkins got the phone call, Heath [Slater], [Luke] Gallows, [Karl] Anderson. I’m like, ‘Why aren’t they calling me?’ I’m like, ‘Are they gonna make me sit home until August and just let me rot?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, no, please! Please call me, please!’ And actually, I had to call to get released, because I got a text. ‘Oh, can you please call us, we’ve got to talk.’ So I actually called to get released. [laughs]”

On not being upset at WWE: “It is what it is, right? There’s no hard feelings. I’m so grateful for my time in WWE. I mean, I was signed when I was 20 years old. I’m 34, my entire adult life has been literally living my dream. Being in WWE, being a Superstar. I mean, my only jobs were working at a deli, working at a pizza place, Gold’s Gym personal trainer with no clients, and WWE Superstar. So I have nothing to complain about, so grateful. WrestleMania moments, action figures, just being in the business for so long at the highest level.

“So leaving, you know, being told ‘You’re released?’ I guess for some people yes, they see it as a negative. You don’t have a job, you don’t have money coming in. Yeah, that’s bad, right? But I see it like, ‘Okay. Now it’s time to do stuff I want to do. Now it’s time — not saying there were any handcuffs or anything. But the handcuffs are off, right? I can do whatever I want. And I keep saying this, but I believe it. Right now it feels like it’s Christmas morning, I’m just turning that corner. I see all those gifts, they’re all wrapped up, and I just want to go open them … I’m just so excited, the sky’s the limit.”

