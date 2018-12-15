WWE News: Retro Action Figure Commercial Features Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Video of Bobby Roode and Eric Young Velocity Match From 2003

– WWE released a new “vintage” style commercial for Mattel’s line of WWE Retro action figures featuring Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of Eric Young and Bobby Roode appearing on WWE Velocity in 2003 to take on The FBI (Full Blooded Italians) in 2003 before they would later rejoin the WWE roster. You can check out that match video below.

– WWE released a new Performance Center video diary featuring Nikki Cross and Mojo Rawley. You can check out that video below.