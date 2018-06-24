Quantcast

 

Various News: Zack Sabre Jr. Wants to Bring the G1 Climax Home, Will Ospreay vs. Jordan Devlin Getting Heavy Praise, and Chris Jericho Teases Huge Announcement for Fozzy Fans

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Sabre Jr PWG EVOLVE PROGRESS

– NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. referenced England’s victory over Panama today during the World Cup and compared it to how he’ll also be bringing the G1 home. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– The Will Ospreay vs. Jordan Devlin match at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 72 event has been getting a lot of early praise as a potential Match of the Year Contender. You can check out some of the tweets and a photo of the match that were posted on social media below.

– IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho is teasing a huge announcement for Fozzy fans in New Zealand and Australia. You can check out his tweet below.

