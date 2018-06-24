Various News: Zack Sabre Jr. Wants to Bring the G1 Climax Home, Will Ospreay vs. Jordan Devlin Getting Heavy Praise, and Chris Jericho Teases Huge Announcement for Fozzy Fans

– NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. referenced England’s victory over Panama today during the World Cup and compared it to how he’ll also be bringing the G1 home. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Nice of football to be joining G1 in coming home this summer. — ZSJ. (@zacksabrejr) June 24, 2018

– The Will Ospreay vs. Jordan Devlin match at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 72 event has been getting a lot of early praise as a potential Match of the Year Contender. You can check out some of the tweets and a photo of the match that were posted on social media below.

There's a rumour going round that @WillOspreay vs @Jordan_Devlin1 was a MOTY candidate. 😏 #Chapter72 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 24, 2018

Killer Import vs Aerial Assassin. Good grief incredible match and we are only 3 matches in @ThisIs_Progress #Chapter72 — Bernard (@_BSincere) June 24, 2018

Ospreay and Devlin with a MOTY candidate just now. YEEEEESH#Chapter72 #PROGRESS — Sam Patel (@ThatBrownDude) June 24, 2018

– IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho is teasing a huge announcement for Fozzy fans in New Zealand and Australia. You can check out his tweet below.