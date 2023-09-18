Zack Sabre Jr Demands AEW Protect Bryan Danielson to Ensure He Can Fight at WrestleDream

Speaking after NJPW Road to Destruction recently, Zack Sabre Jr addressed his upcoming AEW WrestleDream match with Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). The wrestler was adamant that no injuries to Danielson be allowed to interfere with the booking and called out AEW to make sure Danielson didn’t sustain any damages that might preclude his appearance. You can find a highlight on the topic and watch the full video below.

On making sure his match with Danielson happens at WrestleDream: “WrestleDream is coming up in a couple of weeks. I’m really looking forward to it. But I’m a little anxious about it. I’m a little nervous. WrestleDream is in two weeks. But I’m not nervous. I’m not nervous to wrestle the great Bryan Danielson. No, I’m nervous that Bryan Danielson won’t even make it to the match. Because at this point, a strong gust of wind will disintegrate Bryan Danielson, won’t it? So AEW, I’ve got a firm request for you. Make sure he gets to the bloody match. I don’t care if you need to wrap Bryan from head to bloody toe in bubble wrap. He’s got a broken arm. It was broken. Rather than putting that back in plaster, how about we mummify him in plaster cast? Better still, let’s get a giant bloody Zorb ball, and let’s make him sleep in it. Because this match will happen, Bryan. You chickened out last year. Well, this year it will happen. AEW, make sure it bloody happens. Because all the talk, all of the talk coming out from Forbidden Door, ‘Oh, the mighty Danielson won a match with a broken arm. How incredible.’ But you idiots, you cretins are looking at it from the wrong perspective, aren’t you? Because if Bryan Danielson broke his arm winning a match, think about the state of him when he loses a match to me, Zack Sabre Jr, the best technical wrestler in the world. You’ve got two weeks, darling. Stay in one bit.”