Zack Sabre Jr. Announced For GCW Return
February 13, 2025 | Posted by
Zack Sabre Jr. is set to make his return to GCW next month. The promotion announced on Thursday that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be returning to the company for his first match there since 2023 on March 1st and 2nd.
The events are set to take place Los Angeles (March 1st) and Phoenix (March 2nd).
