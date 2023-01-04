Zack Sabre Jr Becomes First-Ever NJPW World TV Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Zack Sabre Jr had an eventful night at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as he became the first-ever World TV Champion. ZSJ defeated Ren Narita in the finals of the tournament with an armbar. After the match, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls came out and offered Sabre a spot in TMDK. He accepted and put on their t-shirt. Sabre has been without a faction after Suzuki-gun disbanded last month.

Narita defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and SANADA to get to the finals, while Sabre beat Alex Zayne, David Finlay, and EVIL.