Zack Sabre Jr Becomes First-Ever NJPW World TV Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
January 4, 2023 | Posted by
Zack Sabre Jr had an eventful night at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as he became the first-ever World TV Champion. ZSJ defeated Ren Narita in the finals of the tournament with an armbar. After the match, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls came out and offered Sabre a spot in TMDK. He accepted and put on their t-shirt. Sabre has been without a faction after Suzuki-gun disbanded last month.
Narita defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and SANADA to get to the finals, while Sabre beat Alex Zayne, David Finlay, and EVIL.
ZSJ IS BACK WITH TMDK!!!!#wk17 #njwk17 #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 pic.twitter.com/TMKzrCBdZf
— BlkDrgBss (@BlkDrgBss) January 4, 2023