Zack Sabre Jr. Says He’s The Best Option To Lead NJPW In The Future

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Zack Sabre Jr spoke about his goals in NJPW and noted that he’s the best option on the roster to lead the company into the future. Here are highlights:

On wanting to win the G1: “It is one of the main things missing from my career. I’ve won the New Japan Cup twice, I’ve had strong showings but this is my eighth G1. With the changes we’ve had it’s easy to say that it has to be me leading New Japan, but especially this year, even though the G1 is an incredible achievement in itself, it means even more this year.”

On leading NJPW: “I don’t think it does have to be me, I think we have a roster full of very talented options. But I am the best out of those options to lead and I don’t think anyone can keep up with the pressure like I can. I’ve wrestled for 20 years now, never had an injury. I represent the past, present and future of New Japan better than anyone else. So yeah I would consider my career so far a failure if I don’t win it this year, even if I were to win the G1 later.”