Zack Sabre Jr, Other NJPW Wrestlers Set For Upcoming CMLL Sabado de Coliseo

CMLL has announced that NJPW wrestler Zack Sabre Jr will wrestle on an upcoming episode of Sabado de Coliseo. Sabre will take on Hechicero. The two last fought in PWG, at Smokey And The Bandido in 2018.

Sabre Jr won’t be the only NJPW wrestler on the card. Other matches include Angel de Oro vs. Rocky Romero and Mistico & Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Volador Jr.