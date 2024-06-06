wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr, Other NJPW Wrestlers Set For Upcoming CMLL Sabado de Coliseo
CMLL has announced that NJPW wrestler Zack Sabre Jr will wrestle on an upcoming episode of Sabado de Coliseo. Sabre will take on Hechicero. The two last fought in PWG, at Smokey And The Bandido in 2018.
Sabre Jr won’t be the only NJPW wrestler on the card. Other matches include Angel de Oro vs. Rocky Romero and Mistico & Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Volador Jr.
PROGRAMA DE LUJO EN LA ARENA COLISEO
El mano a mano esperado entre Hechicero y Zack Sabre Jr. y La presencia internacional…
📍Arena Coliseo
🗓️ Sábado 22 de junio '24
🕢 7:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/ARxigQt2Tc#SábadoDeColiseo pic.twitter.com/3EuHSSzcIW
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 6, 2024
