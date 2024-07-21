Zack Sabre Jr. Comments On Beating Tetsuya Naito In G1 Climax 34 Match

Zack Sabre Jr. picked up a win over Tetsuya Naito in night two of the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he commented on the win afterward. Sabre defeated Naito on Sunday morning’s show, and he spoke after the match about defeating the IWGP World Heavyweight champion.

“I’ve had a lot of fights with Tetsuya Naito, especially in the G1,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “He’s f**ked my G1, I f**ked his G1. I think we both agree, neither of us enjoys wrestling the other person. But I’ll tell you what I did enjoy, pinning the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. But I’ve done that before in a G1 block. I’m not getting my title match that way.”

He continued, “Top of the block, Zack Sabre, top of the block. I’ve changed my mind. I’m winning the block to prove a point. There’s only one man that [will win] the G1 Climax, and you’re looking at him. I am Strong Style, and the cup is mine.”

Sabre is 2-0 in the tournament thus far, having beaten Naito and Great-O-Khan.