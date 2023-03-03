wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr. Defends NJPW World TV Title On ROH Honor Club TV

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Honor Club TV Zack Sabre Jr Image Credit: ROH

Zack Sabre Jr. appeared on the debut of ROH Honor Club TV, defending his NJPW World TV Championship. Sabre faced Blake Christian on tonight’s show and successfully defended his title as he made Christian tap out for the win.

Sabre is the inaugural champion, having won the title in a tournament final against Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

