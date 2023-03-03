wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. Defends NJPW World TV Title On ROH Honor Club TV
Zack Sabre Jr. appeared on the debut of ROH Honor Club TV, defending his NJPW World TV Championship. Sabre faced Blake Christian on tonight’s show and successfully defended his title as he made Christian tap out for the win.
Sabre is the inaugural champion, having won the title in a tournament final against Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
