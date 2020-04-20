Various News: Zack Sabre Jr. Donates Money To Charity, ROH Streaming Classic Match Tonight, WWE Stock Update

– Zack Sabre Jr has announced that he will be donating proceeds of sales of his own branded boxers to Porchlight. Porchlight is a charity that helps the homeless in Kent, England.

He wrote: “Not available in vending machines sadly but I’ll be donating my royalties to @Porchlight1974 a homeless charity based in my home county of Kent.”

– ROH will stream another classic match on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET. This time it’s KENTA and El Generico vs. Nigel McGuinness and Davey Richards from the 7th Anniversary show.

– WWE stock opened at $39.76 per share today.