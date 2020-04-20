wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Sabre Jr. Donates Money To Charity, ROH Streaming Classic Match Tonight, WWE Stock Update
– Zack Sabre Jr has announced that he will be donating proceeds of sales of his own branded boxers to Porchlight. Porchlight is a charity that helps the homeless in Kent, England.
He wrote: “Not available in vending machines sadly but I’ll be donating my royalties to @Porchlight1974 a homeless charity based in my home county of Kent.”
Japan: https://t.co/kzu4kd2wqr
Global: https://t.co/9G8dTeLeu8 pic.twitter.com/2Ahl0uRQ8U
— ZSJ. Ⓥ (@zacksabrejr) April 19, 2020
Wrestling legend @zacksabrejr is teaming up with us to help vulnerable people.
Thank you, Zack! The support of you and your fans helps us be there for those with nowhere else to turn. 🦾 https://t.co/PehXJ4Ibxv
— Porchlight (@Porchlight1974) April 19, 2020
– ROH will stream another classic match on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET. This time it’s KENTA and El Generico vs. Nigel McGuinness and Davey Richards from the 7th Anniversary show.
– WWE stock opened at $39.76 per share today.
