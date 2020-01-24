Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado Set For NJPW Lion’s Break Project 3

– NJPW has added Suzuki-gun’s Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado to the upcoming Lion’s Break Project 3 taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The company announced on Thursday that Sabre and Desperado will join the previously-announced Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin at the event, with more talent and matches to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lion’s Break Project 3 is set to take place on April 2nd in Tampa during WrestleCon 2020. The announcement reads:

It brings us great pleasure to announce that Zack Sabre Junior and El Desperado have both been added to the lineup for Lion’s Break Project 3, which will be taking place in Tampa Florida on Thursday April 2 as part of WrestleCon. ZSJ started 2020 strong with a win over SANADA in the Tokyo Dome to retain his British Heavyweight Championship. Should he retain against Will Ospreay on February 2 in Sapporo, the possibility of him bringing the gold to Tampa is very real. Either way, Florida will see the next evolution of British and Japanese professional wrestling at Lion’s Break. Another man who could be coming to Tampa a champion in El Desperado. On February 9 in Osaka, he and Yoshinobu Kanemaru challenge Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. At Lion’s Break Project 2 in Anaheim last December, he was victorious in both singles and, with Yoshinobu Kanemaru, tag team environments. Whatever the situation in Tampa, Suzuki-Gun will make a huge impact.