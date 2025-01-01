Zack Sabre Jr. Says It Will Be Exciting To See Ricochet Work In a ‘New Environment’

Zack Sabre Jr. is set to battle Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty this weekend, and he’s interested to see how the AEW star fares in a new environment. Sabre spoke with NJPW to promote the match, and you can see a couple highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Ricochet’s return to NJPW: “It’s interesting to see him back in New Japan. Obviously, he spent a lot of time here and also in Japan in general. But I’m interested to see how Ricochet is in the heavyweight division. On paper, I’m not a conventional heavyweight. But I think my style is very traditional. I think I adjusted very quickly into being in the heavyweight division in New Japan. I’m still not one of the biggest heavyweights, but the most important thing is, I’m the heavyweight champion, and I’ve been wrestling as a heavyweight for eight years now. This is gonna be a new environment for Ricochet. But it’s exciting.”

On matching up with Ricochet: “Ricochet is not only one of the best high-flyers in the world. I think he’s probably one of the best high-flyers of all time. I think Ricochet’s fingerprints and DNA have influenced so many young wrestlers. Will Ospreay would say the same thing himself. But this is not the junior heavyweight division. This is the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and he’s seeking me out. Equally as important, this is the Tokyo Dome. So I’m very intrigued to see what a heavyweight version of Ricochet can be. I’m making history at the Tokyo Dome by entering as champion and leaving as champion.”