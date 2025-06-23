Zack Sabre Jr Featured As Expert Subject on Game Show Mastermind Australia

The game show Mastermind Australia features contestants that are allowed to choose the subject they are quizzed on. The first round has the contestant answer as many questions as possible for their expert subject. If they advance to the second round, they get standard general knowledge questions. During a recent episode, a contestant named Holly decided that she would choose Zack Sabre Jr. for her subject. She managed to answer eleven questions, getting quizzed on his height, finishing move and more.

Zack Sabre Jr as my expert subject on Mastermind pic.twitter.com/jqAhZ7iIR9 — Lili (@Lili_Edea) June 23, 2025

Holly should be pleased with what ZSJ has coming up in his career. He will challenge Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Tanahashi Jam on June 29. Then, he moves onto the G1 Climax tournament, where he will be featured in the B Block. That begins on July 19.