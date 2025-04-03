Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Zack Sabre Jr. will battle Jonathan Gresham at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday that Sabre will take on Gresham at the April 17th show in Las Vegas.

The updated lineup for the event, which airs live on Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA