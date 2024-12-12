wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr, Konosuke Takeshita & More Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Battle in the Fally 2025 Image Credit: NJPW

Zack Sabre Jr, Konosuke Takeshita and more have been announced as appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the Sabre, Takeshita, Gabe Kidd, El Desperado, and Maika will will all be competing at the event.

Sabre is currently the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, while Takeshita is the AEW International Champion. Kidd holds the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

The event takes place on January 11th, 2025 in San Jose, California.

