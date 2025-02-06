Zack Sabre Jr. Sends Message To Hirooki Goto Following NJPW Road to the New Beginning Show

Zack Sabre Jr. was on the losing side of an eight-man tag match opposite Hirooki Goto at the NJPW Road to the New Beginning show on Monday, and he sent Goto a message afterward. Sabre and his TMDK allies Oiwa, Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, and Robbie Eagles lost to the CHAOS foursome of Goto, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI at the event and he commented on the loss in a backstage promo.

“I hope the press got some good photos of old Hirooki with my IWGP World Heavyweight Championship,” Sabre said (h/t to Fightful). “Because that’s the only f**king photo he’s gonna have with that championship. So you I’ll frame it for you, Goto. I’ll send it to your house for some chocolates. Some vegan chocolates. 99 percent cacao.”

He looked down at his arm and continued, “Also, for the astute of you, this isn’t your handiwork, Hirooki. I refuse to be injured. 21 years, zero [injuries]. I’m indestructible because I’m made of worms and soy. I did this through a very extreme game of darts. My darts technique is so ferocious [mimes throwing dart], I almost blew my arm out. That’s how great my technique is at everything. I’m the TMDK darts Grand Prix winner. Two years in a row. Bear in mind, it was only me playing, the rest of the boys were drinking. I’m undefeated though. Semantics,” Sabre Jr. said.

Sabre Jr. will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Goto at NJPW New Beginning In Osaka.