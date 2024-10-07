Zack Sabre Jr. Says He’s The Only Man Who Can Lead NJPW Into The Future

Zack Sabre Jr. firmly believes that he’s the only person who can push NJPW forward, as he noted in a new promo. Sabre spoke following his match at Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XIV and addressed his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Tetsuya Naito, noting that he’ll be taking the company “to the top.”

“Almost there,” Sabre began (per Fightful). “That’s the last time you’re gonna see me on television as only the G1 Climax winner. There’s only one man in this company that can lead New Japan into the future, and you’re looking right bloody at him. It’s Zack Sabre Jr. I’m not just TMDK’s ace, I’m New Japan’s, and I’m taking New Japan to the very f**king top, and TMDK is coming every step of the way with me.”

He continued, “By the end of the year, every one of us beautiful bastards are gonna have championships. Zack Sabre Jr is the future and the f**king present of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Come with me so we can have a fun f**king ride.”

The match between Sabre Jr. and Naito takes place at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling on October 14th.