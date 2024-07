Zack Sabre Jr. Defeats Orange Cassidy At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy gave Zack Sabre Jr. a serious fight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but it was Sabre who picked up the win. Sabre defeated Cassidy at Sunday’s PPV, making Cassidy tap out after countering a Mouse Trap attempt.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.

Orange Cassidy says he vows to pin Zack Sabre Jr with his hands in his pockets. Will he be able to do it tonight? Order #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now! 💻 https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n

▶️ https://t.co/0Pr7ogLjEw

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@orangecassidy | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/V8tSlgHtTf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2024