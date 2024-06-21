Zack Sabre Jr. Plans To Return to CMLL As IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Zack Sabre Jr. says that he plans to be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion the next time he returns to CMLL. Sabre is competing at CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico tonight, teaming with Michael Oku against Averno and Volador Jr. Sabre spoke during a press conference before the show and was asked about which stars he would want to face in CMLL going forward.

“I’m very happy with all the opponents I’ve been given,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “I came here for the top stars, so I can’t really complain about that. But yeah, my goal, this will not be a self-contained trip. You’re gonna be seeing a lot more of me.”

He continued, “My goal is also to come back as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after I win the G1 Climax and the championship. So the question should be, when I come as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, who wants to challenge me?”