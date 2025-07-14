Zack Sabre Jr Praises Konosuke Takeshita As Someone ‘Everybody Wants to Wrestle’

Zack Sabre Jr. and Konosuke Takeshita are both in the same block for the NJPW G1 Climax, which the IWGP World Champion is happy with. In an interview with NJPW1972.com, ZSJ praised Takeshita and said he’s someone that ‘everybody’ wants to wrestle. Here are highlights:

On TMDK’s position heading into the tournament: “Last year, when I was champion and in a very prominent spot, my goal was still to elevate the whole group. Now me and Fujita as heavyweight and junior heavyweight champion, and Oiwa, even though I wasn’t in the main event in Nagoya, I was happy that he was in that position. Even with a reduction in groups, TMDK will always have a place because of how we take our wrestling seriously while having the relaxed atmosphere that we do outside the ring. That’s why Fujita has progressed as quickly as he has, and getting into the G1 this year will give Oiwa the jump start he needs and in the place that he should be.”

On Konosuke Takeshita: “He’s a one of a kind athlete, and it’s a one of a kind situation for him. Three contracts, three companies, two countries. Championships, major tournaments, all of that. It’s easy to say he’s a guy everybody wants to wrestle. And it’s a totally fresh matchup for me as well.”

On being happy about the matchup: “Right, I’ve been in NJPW long enough that I have wrestled almost everybody, so this is something I’m really excited for.”