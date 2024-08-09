Zack Sabre Jr. Reacts To G1 Climax Win Over Gabe Kidd, Looks Forward To SANADA

Zack Sabre Jr. picked up a win over Gabe Kidd in the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he spoke after the match about his victory. Sabre beat Kidd on night 13 of the tournament and you can see highlights from his post-match comments below, per Fightful:

On his win over Gabe Kidd: “Anyone wants to question my fighting spirit? Take a look at that [looks at his bruised chest]. Remember, the guy who did it was snoring in the ring before the referee could even call it. But Gabriel Kidd, I know Gabriel Kidd better than anyone else in New Japan. I saw his potential before anyone else here. No one else was happier than me when Gabe Kidd made it into in the New Japan Dojo. There’s not a person in this company mentally or physically stronger than Gabriel Kidd. He’s mad. You continue to wear that with pride, young man. But luckily, Peter Gabriel is thicker than a submarine your. Lucky because if he was intelligent, he’d be the most dangerous wrestler in the world. The biggest compliment that I can give Peter Gabriel is that after beating Gabe, there is no one in this tournament who can stop me. There is no one. It has to be me. It has to. It can only be me. I’ve had my time with adversity. I took my losses like a gentleman, with dignity. I’m not losing again. Nothing can stop Zack Sabre Jr. from winning the G1 Climax 34.”

On his match with SANADA: “SANADA, Gabriel Kidd couldn’t stop me. So you better better buck your ideas up. Are you not pissed off? You were in the main event of the Tokyo Dome, and you’ve been pissing around with your mates all year. If you bring that attitude, SANADA, I’m tapping you out in minutes. I want a SANADA that fucking cares. ‘Cold Skull’ is long fucking gone. I want IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.”