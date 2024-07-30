Zack Sabre Jr Reacts To NJPW G1 Climax Loss To Shota Umino

Zack Sabre Jr. took a loss to Shota Umino on night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he commented on the loss after the show. Sabre spoke during a post-show promo about the loss and looking past it to the remainder of the tournament.

“I’m topping the block, but a little bit of adversity never hurt, did it?,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “I’m the best technical wrestler in the world, so I don’t need shortcuts. But [it] backfired. I’ll live and learn. I can still get 8-1, 8-1’s a pretty good record. You better get through the block stage now, Shota. Otherwise, that’ll be very embarrassing.”

He continued, “Losing sucks. Any self-help motivational speech about losing being good for you is a bunch of bollocks. Losing bloody sucks. But I’ve been here for. This is just gonna remind me, the G1’s the hardest tournament in all of pro wrestling. The G1’s the hardest tournament in all of pro wrestling for a reason.”