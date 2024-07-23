Zack Sabre Jr. Refutes the Notion That He’s ‘Old’

Zack Sabre Jr. may be a wrestling veteran, but don’t call him “old.” Sabre has been in the industry for 20 years but is only 36 years old, and he spoke after his match on night three of the NJPW G1 Climax about some people calling him old in terms of wrestling years.

“I’m not the Japanese young punk, but I’m a British young punk,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “I might have been in this game 20 years, I’m just getting started. This is gonna be my first G1. Let me give you a little fact. You know the human body, every seven to ten years, repairs every cell? I think it’s 15 years, skeletal bones are repaired. But I’m vegan, so my immune system is through the roof. So my cells repair between two and five years, so then that’s like a third less than the average person.”

He continued, “So if you put me at 36, I’m at least a third younger than the rest of the population. So I’m actually sort of in my 20s. But then also, I’m the best Japanese technical wrestler in the world, plus vegan, I mean, that keeps me youthful. Look at my skin. So I think I’m sort of back around my debut age. So I’m actually 16, so I’m actually younger than everyone else in this tournament. So if one more of you bastards calls me old, I’m gonna rip your fucking arms off.”

Sabre is 3-0 in the tournament thus far.