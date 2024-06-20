Zack Sabre Jr Says He Has Respect For Orange Cassidy, Wants To Prove He’s Better

In a digital exclusive following AEW Dynamite, Zack Sabre Jr spoke about his match with Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door and mentioned he has a lot of respect for his opponent. On Dynamite, Cassidy’s team defeated ZSJ’s in an 8-man tag team match.

Sabre said: “I didn’t lose the match, did I? That’s not my team. My team is TMDK. I can give a flying toss about the people I teamed with tonight, all the others on the other side of the ring, apart from one man, and that’s you, Orange Bollocks with the Juicy Bits. Listen, I called out Orange Cassidy because I know exactly what he is. He’s one of All Elite’s top wrestlers. I’ve got a lot of respect for old Orange Bollocks. I’ve wanted this match for over a decade, and I know he’s been the same. This match, it’s not about hatred and making each other bleed, all that other bollocks here. This is about finding out who the best wrestler is. Because I know you’ve got the tekkers, Orange Bollocks. But have you got enough? Because when I say I’m the best technical wrestler in the world, I mean it, darling. You got a little taste of it. I’m the best wrestler in the world because no one on this planet can counter any of the submissions I have. I’m 1,000 steps ahead of every one of these fools, and I’m innovating every single day. I don’t have a game plan. So you better come up with one yourself, darling, and it better not involve putting out hands in your sodding pockets, you pillock. This is the third Forbidden Door. I’m representing New Japan, I’m representing TMDK, I’m representing British wrestling. But most importantly, I’m representing Zack Sabre Jr. My summer kickstarts at Forbidden Door when Orange Cassidy taps out, and then I’m on to win the G1 Climax, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, then I main event and win at the Tokyo Dome. How about that lovely jubbly?”