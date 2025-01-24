Zack Sabre Jr. Reflects On Ricochet’s Evolution Since They Last Wrestled

Zack Sabre Jr. battled Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty, and he recently weighed in on how his opponent has evolved as a performer. Sabre spoke with NJPW for a new interview and spoke about facing Ricochet and more. You can see some highlights below:

On Ricochet’s evolution as a performer: “We wrestled and travelled around the world together. In both our cases we’ve had a lot of changes, because the last we wrestled, I hadn’t gone to NJPW, he hadn’t gone to WWE or AEW. So both of us have changed. Ricochet has always been very flexible as a wrestler, but he’s a strong wrestler that still has grace as a flier. He definitely belongs as a heavyweight.”

On whether he wanted a different finish to his win over Shota Umino: “I’m not one to approach a match by thinking of the finish and working backward like that, but nobody has more choices of finishing their opponents in wrestling than I do. So there’s a little practicality there when it comes to keeping my opponents guessing but also keeping myself interested and to keep people interested in me. There isn’t much interest in keeping to the same techniques.”