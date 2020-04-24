Zack Sabre Jr Still Wants A Match With Jon Moxley

In an interview with NJPW’s official website, Zack Sabre Jr said that he is still hoping to get a match with the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. Sabre attacked Moxley back at New Beginning in Osaka, following the champion’s successful defense against Minoru Suzuki. Here are highlights:

On if foreigners are treated differently in the New Japan Dojo: “Maybe the expectations were a little different. I think with the experience that I had at the time, they were testing to see if I would put in the work with chores around the Dojo. There’s always work to do, and I just did as much as I could with the knowledge I had. Maybe in Japan there’s a very proper way that you should do things, but at first they wanted to see that I was willing to do it at all at first, and then after that, whether I was doing it the right way.”

On joining Suzuki-Gun: “I think in the end that being in Suzuki-Gun fits so perfectly with who I want to be as a wrestler. The timing worked out perfectly; RevPro and NJPW had a strong relationship and it would make sense that I could get to challenge Shibata for the title in NJPW, and at the same time I really felt like I was done appealing for fans’ attention. I never enjoyed being the babyface.”

On Jon Moxley: “I certainly want to be US Champion by July 4. I have some fantastic ideas. I don’t think anything would be better than being US Champion at Wrestle Dynasty, and how upset American wrestling fans would be. I think as well, Moxley was coming after my group. I didn’t want to wait for him to come to me, I wanted to jump in. I can appreciate that fans would be excited about that; I’m excited about that. You don’t know which way it’s going to go. He’s been having these hardcore rules with everyone and that isn’t going to work with me; you can keep the furniture under the ring, sunshine. I wouldn’t be chasing after him if I didn’t think I could win. I can win. It won’t be easy, but I can win.”