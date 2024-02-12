Zack Sabre Jr. Vows To Win IWGP World Championship In 2024

Zack Sabre Jr. has promised that he’ll win the IWGP World Championship this year and “change the entire professional wrestling landscape.” Sabre defeated Bryan Danielson at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, getting the win back from the man who beat him at AEW WrestleDream. After the match, Sabre spoke about the win and his goals for the year.

“From that first match with Bryan, my career took off, and j haven’t looked back once,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “Then Bryan decided to do one better and he went to the largest professional wrestling company in the world that refused to call what we do professional wrestling. But Bryan, through every obstacle, became the most important wrestler in the entire world, and the entire industry is indebted to everything he’s done. In that time, Bryan went to work for the largest wrestling company in the world and before a millionaire, I turned down every single offer from every major company because I believe in something different.

He continued, “I’ve dedicated my entire adult life, my entire life since 14, to a vision of pro wrestling that I haven’t even started to complete. I’ll dedicate the rest of my life to this sport. I expect no thanks, no adulation from it, and one day, I’ll disappear and you’ll never hear from me again. But until that day, every single day, you’ll find me in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, changing the concept of what professional wrestling can be. Whilst doing that, while every other fucker goes off to be a millionaire, I’m staying. Probably through stupidity, probably in part because I don’t believe in capitalism. Money’s of no interest to me, professional wrestling is. In 2024, I’m gonna win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and I’m gonna change the entire professional wrestling landscape.”

You can see the video below: