Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero Set for RevPro 12-Year Anniversary Show

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro 12 Anniversary - Zack Sabre Jr vs Hechicero Image Credit: RevPro

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced a huge matchup for the 12-Year Anniversarys how. NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will face Hechicero at the upcoming event. The show is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can check out the match announcement below:

