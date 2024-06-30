– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced a huge matchup for the 12-Year Anniversarys how. NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will face Hechicero at the upcoming event. The show is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can check out the match announcement below:

Saturday August 24th

RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show

Copper Box Arena, London ZACK SABRE JR. Vs. HECHICERO Tickets: https://t.co/cqKrEBK8BW pic.twitter.com/DJw3TE0lnn — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 30, 2024