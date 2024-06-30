wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero Set for RevPro 12-Year Anniversary Show
June 30, 2024 | Posted by
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced a huge matchup for the 12-Year Anniversarys how. NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will face Hechicero at the upcoming event. The show is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can check out the match announcement below:
Saturday August 24th
RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show
Copper Box Arena, London
ZACK SABRE JR. Vs. HECHICERO
