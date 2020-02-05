wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. vs Will Ospreay Announced For RevPro High Stakes
RevPro has announced that Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his British Heavyweight title against Will Ospreay at the upcoming ‘High Stakes’ event. The two recently had a match for the belt at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo this past weekend, which Sabre won. Ospreay pinned Sabre yesterday at NJPW’s Road to the New Beginning in Osaka show, during an eight-man elimination tag match. High Stakes happens on February 14 at York Hall.
ONE MORE TIME
Friday February 14th
York Hall, Bethnal Green
ZACK SABRE JR. Vs WILL OSPREAY
Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship
🎟️ https://t.co/xirykMV1NM pic.twitter.com/KTKczELke1
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 4, 2020
Tonight I proved I can put Zack’s shoulder to the mat.
My 7 year journey will come full circle in the place it all begun.
Friday 14th February • York Hall • Bethnal Green, London • Main Event
Big Match Billy.
Time to come home @RevProUK pic.twitter.com/g0ngSKASuz
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 4, 2020
