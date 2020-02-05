wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr. vs Will Ospreay Announced For RevPro High Stakes

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Zack Sabre Jr Will Ospreay

RevPro has announced that Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his British Heavyweight title against Will Ospreay at the upcoming ‘High Stakes’ event. The two recently had a match for the belt at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo this past weekend, which Sabre won. Ospreay pinned Sabre yesterday at NJPW’s Road to the New Beginning in Osaka show, during an eight-man elimination tag match. High Stakes happens on February 14 at York Hall.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading