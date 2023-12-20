Zack Sabre Jr On Why He Thinks Will Ospreay Signed With AEW

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Zack Sabre Jr spoke about Will Ospreay choosing to sign with AEW and how he understands why Ospreay made the decision. Here are highlights:

On his goal as NJPW TV Champion: “I believe we have truly made the TV Championship a global title by having the most varied defense of any New Japan Champion. We continue to accept challengers of all weight classes, experience levels, and nationalities. I want to go. Next year’s goal is to defend the title far more than 20 times, maybe 30 or 40 times.”

On his other NJPW goals: I haven’t won the G1 Climax yet, I haven’t won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, I haven’t main evented the Tokyo Dome yet. That’s my goal for 24 years. Along with defeating him in the same year. This year, I made the TV Championship something special.Next year, I will make Zack Sabre Jr. something special.'”

On Will Ospreay signing with AEW: “I can just tell he feels like he needs a new challenge, and that’s healthy for all wrestlers. For most foreign wrestlers, leaving their hometown is the biggest struggle. But I have never felt that way. Japan has been my home for the past 12 years, and I am focused only on finally reaching the pinnacle of Japanese wrestling.”