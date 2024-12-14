Zak Knight Explains Absence From AEW TV, Says He Took Time Off For His Mental Health

Zak Knight hasn’t been seen on AEW or ROH TV since May, and he recently explained why. Knight worked a few matches for the companies and then took time off, and he appeared on Cruising With Kayfabe recently where he said he took some time off to take care of his mental health.

“I had high hopes that I may get on [AEW All In], but I come back to the UK in June,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I needed a bit of time off for personal reasons. We’ve spoken about mental health, I felt like mine was dipping a little bit, and I wanted to take care of that, as well as my wife and children. I’d been on the road for nine months, I’d come home for maybe 25 days in those nine months, and it was two-three days here, two-three days there. Primarily, when I’m not working, I’m in an Airbnb on my own. So things just got crazy, truthfully, but Tony was brilliant. He said to me that I can have until All In off, so I got my six-seven weeks where I could be home, recharge, get things sorted. I can’t thank him enough for that.”

He continued, “Then August, I was cleared, and I’m like, oh my god, I’m cleared, and we’ve got Cardiff, and we’ve got Wembley. I’m probably expecting too much, but every wrestler wants to dream of being on there. Now, it’s that waiting game. They’ve got the best roster in the world, no one can walk out and say, ‘I need a couple of weeks ago,’ and expect to come straight back in back to where they were. I was doing well, I was getting to where I wanted to be, but unfortunately, this time period where I needed to be off for medical reasons sort of caused a halt. But I’m very confident once I get my next opportunity, we’ll get the ball rolling again.”

No word as of yet on when Knight will return to AEW TV. His sister Saraya is also taking some time off from the company, having last competed in October.