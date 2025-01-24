Zaria Addresses Absence From Ring On WWE NXT: ‘Have Patience’

Zaria took to social media to address concerns from fans that she hasn’t wrestled on WWE NXT TV in a little while. The NXT star has appeared in backstage segments but has not competed in the ring since she and Sol Ruca lost a match to Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend on the December 17th episode of the show.

The absence from the ring has caused some fans to speculate on her absence, and she posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:

“”Y’all are funny. Life happens and you have to take a step back for a bit. I’ve got a whole career ahead of me, 5 weeks isn’t gonna hurt. Have patience little ones. And remember, I see all”