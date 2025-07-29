Zayda Steel Explains Why Fans Should Tune Into WWE Evolve

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE ID talent Zayda Steel discussed competing on WWE Evolve and the indie wrestling scene, explaining why fans should check them out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zayda Steel on WWE Evolve: “There’s some exciting stuff going on with EVOLVE. Hopefully, that opens up the door to NXT, which it will, because Evolve is NXT’s NXT is how I view it, because no more Level Up. Sorry, RIP. But, yeah, I’m just trying to make it a TV right now. It’s just weekly EVOLVE programming every Wednesday, 8 pm, Tubi, tune in. I’ll wrestle or run my mouth, but yeah, right now, I’m just trying to prepare for NXT eventually, because it will happen. It will. I mean, I’m ‘The Real Deal, you know?”

On why fans should also tune into the independent promotions: “I just wrestled Maggie Lee, who just got signed by TNA, too. So it’s like everyone’s getting signed. You know, if you’re not tuning in on the independents, you should, because we’re not going to be here for long,” she said. “I also may or may not be wrestling Penelope Ford. It’s coming up soon. So I’m just collecting them, like names, and I am just so grateful. Like you said, I’m in EVOLVE, but I’m still on the independents every weekend, so tap in. You never know, by the end of the year, you can’t see them on the indies anymore.”