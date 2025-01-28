– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, wrestler Zayda Steel spoke about how she’s modeling her career after The Miz and how she feels like a TV wrestler who is trapped in the indies. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zayda Steel on being a “TV wrestler” trapped in the indies: “I literally am a TV wrestler trapped on the indies. I always, that’s how I feel. I don’t do much. Sometimes, like, my match with Marcus, for example, we had like, a super indie style, like PWG-esque match, but that was more so because I wanted to do something different. I wanted to adapt to his style with like the Poison Ranas and all that. But, yeah, I don’t do much. I don’t need to do much. I don’t want to get hurt on the indies, one. Two, you brought up The Miz, which is a perfect example of someone that, in the ring, really does not do a lot, but yet, he has his own talk show, which I would love my own talk show. The reality show he has. So there’s a reason why The Miz, his career is, I feel like, what I’ve tried to base my career off of.”

On her personal approach: “Again, being on the indies, I’m not trying to tear anybody else down, because at the end of the day, do you. If you want to do your crazy 450s and all that, have at it. I’ve seen people get injured just doing the basics. So hey, there’s no right or wrong way. Me personally, I just like the promos, the character aspects, the hokiness, sometimes, of my wrestling. So why would I try to be a technical wrestler when that’s not even what I like?”