ZeeWI: The Aries Time Bomb Unsurprisingly Explodes

After twenty minutes of breathtaking action, Johnny Impact had managed to hold the potassium-packed shoulders of Austin Aries down for the three count. He knew that the pinfall alone was an achievement – Aries is notoriously hard to pin – but he didn’t really appreciate just how close the match had been to continuing. Almost immediately after the three was registered, Aries would get to his feet, still seemingly with something left in the gas tank. The Bound for Glory fans were somewhat stunned by this display – Aries truly is a cardio freak – while Johnny would collect his newly won Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Championship belt, giving Aries an uneasy side eye.

The now ex-champion would then, from the apron, shout at commentator Don Callis, spit at Johnny Impact, flip off anyone looking, and leave in a huff. Some would say this was very unlike Austin Aries, but only if they’d never met the man before.

I, along with several other members of the ZeeWI staff, furiously attempted to get a word with Aries backstage at Bound for Glory, but were denied access. Texts, calls and emails were also left unanswered. A bit crestfallen by our inability to get the interview with the loser of the biggest match of the year on the Impact Wrestling calendar, we were unable to turn anything in last week.

Apologies for that.

Since then, the only thing that this columnist has been able to think about is how Austin Aries yet again had to take a big moment for Impact, and make it all about him, instead. How no one’s been talking about the incredible match, or the huge victory for Johnny Impact; we talk about Aries’ tantrum once he realized he’d been defeated.

Really, though, that’s what Aries does – he makes sure that it’s always about him. Always.

It’s how he made his return to Impact in the first place! He couldn’t just show up in the audience, or have some video packages filmed to announce his return, or even put something up on his social media feeds. Instead, he had to rudely interrupt a proud champion as he addressed his fans, suckered him into an impromptu challenge, and stole the World Championship. Somehow, the only thing people talked about was “Austin Aries is back!”

Not one word about how he treated both he champion and the championship with total disrespect. Not one word about how the match itself should not be treated as legitimate. Not one word about anything except Austin Aries, just the way he likes it.

When Alberto El Patrón unceremoniously left the company before the big Impact vs Lucha Underground event, and the company went with a triple threat featuring Aries, Fenix, and Pentagon doing battle, and Pentagon emerged victorious, all we talked about was Aries. How Aries was such a good champion for taking the match, and how gutsy he was for demanding they do it again at Redemption. Once again, in a chaotic situation in which many people scrambled to make the best of it, Aries somehow came out golden.

When Aries lost the belt at Redemption to Pentagon, we again talked about what a valiant champion Aries was for giving the opportunity in the first place. Very little was made about Pentagon’s incredible World Championship victory, especially in comparison with the hype Aries got. It’s quite like what’s happening now with Johnny Impact. And, of course, it’s exactly how Aries designs things.

Yet for some reason, Impact Wrestling continually wants to do business with the man. The second he returned, yours truly was warning the Impact officials that they were playing with fire. Many of them know Aries well enough to know that he’ll always do what’s best, as long as it’s what’s best for Austin Aries. Still, I watched over his calendar year as Aries was given any platform he wanted to do and say whatever he wanted, with no repercussions.

When he wanted to address the entire roster as if he were a King speaking to his servants, Impact obliged and forced everyone to sit and listen. Any whim of Aries was worth pursuing, whether it benefitted the company or not. When Aries decided to just merge the Impact Grand Championship with the World Heavyweight Championship for no real reason, that was allowed with no discussion.

As usual, Impact created a monster. What’s incredible this time is that they did it with someone KNOWN to be a monster all on his own. Everyone knows that the man is a sore loser. He left WWE’s 205 Live after failing to defeat Neville, because sticking around and trying to improve is for suckers. He’s left Impact before for the same reason – inability to win breeds a frustration that leads to a tantrum and a departure.

This is no big secret. Austin Aries wants himself presented in the best light at all times, and so when the light starts to dim, he just changes the room that he’s in.

I think what frustrates me most about all of this is that I don’t know which side I’m on. It’s obvious that while I respect the abilities of Aries, I’d hardly consider myself a fan of the man and his methods. At the same time, I normally always back anyone willing to rage against the corporate bosses. Especially when it’s Impact Management, a group who loves to allow anything and everything as long as it generates headlines, only to have to scramble when that anything and everything creates an inferno that burns everything to the ground.

While Johnny Impact attempts to start his reign as a fighting champion, he does so in the shadow of the uncertainty that Aries has created. There are whispers that he may not return to Impact, that his contractual obligations were met with that defense, and that a new contract has not been agreed upon. There are whispers that he’s simply taking a break to collect himself, and that he will come back more determined than ever to regain the Impact World Championship. Others still claim that only Aries knows where he’ll show up next, but that Impact will certainly not be that place.

Once again, it’s all about Aries. It always is. And it’s hard to feel bad for a company that loves to engage with someone like that when that person finally does what they always do.

Until he pops up again, though, the calls will still be made. The emails will still be sent. ZeeWI will do whatever we can to get comment from Austin Aries himself. He deserves the platform to explain himself. We deserve to know what set him off at Bound for Glory.

Was it just the loss? Was it that he lost to Johnny Impact? Did he feel that he was cheated? Was it all a moment of realizing he was contractually free, so he just let off some steam? Is he mad that he was beaten when he obviously still had so much left in the gas tank? Will he go full throttle the next time he shares a ring with Johnny Impact – if there is a next time?

For now, we can only speculate. For now, we can only watch Johnny Impact attempt to be the greatest World Heavyweight Champion that he can be. His defense against Fenix this Thursday night should be a wonderful display of athletic excellence between two men who are more than just a little familiar with each other. For now, we can all only sit and wonder about what Austin Aries will do next.

Which is just the way he likes it.

On a completely different note, I just wanted to extend my love to Roman Reigns and his family and friends. He’s a guy I enjoy rooting against (most of the time), but only in the ring. The news of his leukemia returning on Monday night hit hard, and, as I’m sure we all are, I’m just hoping that he beats this thing.

Kick some ass, Big Dog.