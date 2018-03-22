ZeeWI: Impact Knockouts and Monsters and Feasts

We are pleased as punch here at ZeeWI headquarters (that’s Zee Wrestling Illustrated, of course!) to return this week with the in-depth and hard-hitting Impact Wrestling coverage that YOU the fans demand!

After a two week break so that yours truly could talk about Hillbilly Jim and Jushin Liger (and thank you, sincerely, to all who offered kind words and/or shared their own personal stories on their favorite legends), it is time to shift the focus back to the land of wrestlers actively risking getting fired, banana eating badasses, and incredible in-ring action!

Going to use a bit of the old Smart Marks breakdown this week, but rest assured that the reporting will remain as in your face as it ever was!

Ferocious Females



So, the last two weeks saw two incredible matches put on by the Knockouts.

Yes, seriously.

The Knockouts Championship match between Laurel Van Ness and Allie was the culmination of a feud that has gone one for over a year now. As you may recall, Laurel was brought in by Maria Kanellis to assist in taking over the Knockouts Division, as well as in making Allie’s life miserable.

This ranged from your simple assaults and forcing her to compete in matches for which she wasn’t prepared, to vulturing in on the man she had eyes for (Braxton Sutter), and attempting to marry him, with Allie of course right there watching it all.

As we also know, Braxton would dump Laurel at the altar and declare his love for Allie, which sent Van Ness off the deep end, rendering her unable to change clothes or bathe for roughly a year!

Braxton and Allie would eventually succumb to the BS that many couples do, and Braxton’s intolerance for said BS made it impossible to reconcile. Van Ness would nearly marry Grado, only to be stood up again at the last second when it was realized that her Canadian citizenship wouldn’t help Grado in his goal of obtaining an American one.

More recently, after Gail Kim spent weeks treating Allie like some brand new wrestler, and not someone that had already won the Knockouts Championship, Allie would fall short in the Knockouts Championship, watching as Van Ness instead reigned supreme.

With Allie surging towards a shot at the title, Van Ness would turn to mind games, attempting to lure Allie into a trap via notes from a “Secret Admirer,” only this time, Allie wasn’t dumb enough to fall for it, and instead put a little beating on Van Ness.

The two tore into each other from the start, with Allie obviously intent on beating Van Ness once and for all, and Van Ness looking to end Allie’s career. An Unprettier on the floor looked like it would end Allie’s night, but she somehow managed to shake off the cobwebs, and get back into the ring.

It would be Van Ness’ own neurotic tendencies that would be her undoing, however. Reaching for the belt to attempt a cheap shot, she’d miss, fall victim to a DVD, and then the superkick to crown the new champion!

Seeing Allie finally overcome all of the nonsense that has plagued her since arriving to Impact was incredible. Maria’s gone, Braxton was summarily dumped a second time prior to the match and is now irrelevant, and Laurel Van Ness has been defeated. And, for some reason, I have this weird feeling that we won’t be seeing Van Ness in Impact for a while. Just a hunch. Allie is now ready to stand on her own and represent the division. Unfortunately, it’s not going to get any easier.

That’s because, while there may not have been an actual winner in their last encounter, Allie has to know that either Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary will be the next top contender, and that can’t be a pleasant thought.

The brutal encounter between Impact’s most dominant females did not fall short of expectations. As announcers Sonjay Dutt and Josh Matthews noted, the two had waited months for this opportunity after their match at Bound for Glory fell through in November.

And, of course, let’s not forget how Taya made her debut in Impact in the first place.

So yes, this was months in the making, and both women fought like it. Hard hitting dropkicks, spectacular moonsaults, and everything in between was used as they battled. Eventually, the action spilled to the floor, and the desire to injure overcame the desire to win, leading to a double countout.

Taya, however, would not be satisfied until she had sent Rosemary down the Road to Valhalla, on the cold, steel stage. This was their first encounter, but it most assuredly will not be their last.

Two incredible matches that have gone to establish a new pecking order, as well as start to define who the most devastating Knockout truly is make it a fun time to be a fan of women’s wrestling!

Monster Mash



While I may not have enjoyed every step of Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong attempting to draw Abyss out of Joseph Park, this columnist absolutely enjoyed the return of The Sinister Minister himself, James Mitchell.

More than that, I was happy to see that Mitchell didn’t come back to try and help Park find Abyss again. Instead, he was back to let Jacobs and Kong know that they had succeeded in their goal, and that Abyss was back!

I know Kongo Kong isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the undeniable fact remained that, if we are to believe he is truly someone to fear, he cannot feast on the stockade of smaller talent that Impact has at the ready. He cannot devour unknown local talent, even if there are two of them against him. He needs to take someone out that carries clout, has respect, and is known to dabble in sadistic violence as well.

He may be diminished, but Abyss is still very much that someone. But Abyss hasn’t had the focus he once had, and it’s in his best interests to reunite with the man who was once had him finely tuned as an incredible weapon of destruction.

That he immediately threw down the gauntlet and challenged Kong to a Monster’s Ball match only affirms my beliefs even further. With James Mitchell, we don’t beat around the bush. We get right down to brass tacks. You want Abyss? You’re going to get him! He may be long-winded with a microphone in his hand, but if it’s violence you want, Mitchell always knows how to get to the point.

There are questions surrounding Abyss, and this columnist feels like all four men involved know it. Mitchell has to get Abyss to ignore the doubt those questions raise; Abyss needs to answer the questions and prove he’s still capable; Jacobs needs to raise those questions over and over, and louder and louder to destroy Abyss’ psyche; Kong needs those questions to be valid, and to prove it by destroying the original monster of Impact.

Fiery Feasting



Of course, Impact also brought back Feast or Fired. Hooray.

This columnist has stated time and time again his displeasure with the match, and for the simple reason that I don’t see why anyone would risk their paycheck, even if it meant possibly jumping the line for a title shot.

Yet there they were, Impact’s finest, all risking their careers for a shot at the tag team titles (even if they don’t have a partner), the X Division title (even if they’re a hulking heavyweight), or the Global Championship (all right, fair).

When it was all said and done, Moose, MY BOY EC3, Petey Williams, and E_Li_Drake would emerge with the briefcases.

Again, I have this weird hunch that EC3 might end up being fired. I’ll miss him, but there’s this new guy in NXT that I think might fill the void. Still have to wait and see, of course! And really, it’d be his own fault for stupidly trying to grab a briefcase that he knew could very well hold that exact result!

But the Grand Championship Division had dumb rules. Got it.

You know what? On second thought, let’s forget I mentioned the Grand Championship.

Well, at least the Knockouts are killing it. And violence is on the way.