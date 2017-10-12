ZeeWI: The Officially Unofficial Grand Championship Rankings (Week 11)

A new week brings us to a new set of rankings for the toughest title in all of Global Force Impact Wrestling, the Grand Championship! Coming off an incredible episode of Impact that saw current Champion Ethan Carter, III team up with James Storm to take on El Hijo de Fantasma and Texano, we knew there was a lot at stake here at the Rankings Headquarters.

So, who came out on top in that tag encounter, and did that result shake up the rankings? Did Trevor Lee manage to hold on to his #5 spot last week, or did his team’s defeat in six man tag action cost him an appearance this week?

When the action is this hot and heavy, you know that something’s gotta give. So, who’s in? Who’s out?

Let’s get to it! But first, please do remember…

In ranking the contenders, the following scientific criteria shall be considered:

1. Wins / Losses in recent outings

2. Crowd Response / Interest

3. Momentum Meter (Green, Yellow, Red)

4. Megamove

As Global Force Impact Wrestling can, at times, be the Wild West, it is always difficult to try and instill some order, and that’s understood. Still, the second most important championship needs to have a clear path for those who hope to win it, and I intend to provide it.

To that end, we will break down the Top 5 in the Grand Championship Division, and hope to show the of Global Force Impact Wrestlers exactly where they stand!!!

On to the rankings! (Writer’s Note: Don’t forget – if it hasn’t aired, it isn’t official!)



Grand Champion: Ethan Carter, III (EC3)

Last Week: Champion

The bad news is that Carter and James Storm came up short in their match against Fantasma and Texano. The good news is that Carter still has his belt, and thus stays on top of the rankings for another week.

Still, one has to assume that the loss just doesn’t sit right with the Champ. And with so few options, it would appear that, for now, EC3 is stuck with who he’s got in this war with the AAA contingent. Already uneasy in his partnering with Storm, Carter must now also wonder how his team could fall to such an easy trap – an interfering Pagano – without anyone coming out to even the odds. You know, like maybe Eddie Edwards?

Obviously, the advantage the AAA trio has over the Impact guys is that they are all working toward a common goal, and are united in that effort. Meanwhile, Storm and Edwards are just looking to do the right thing, but they’re doing it for a guy that they don’t really like very much.

That leads to incidents like we saw on Thursday. The second Pagano was on the scene, one would have thought that Edwards would run out to help. Instead, nothing. To be fair, we don’t know if Pagano attacked him backstage before interfering in the match, or if he was in the bathroom, or whatever else it could be. Still, it’s not a good look, especially when we all know there’s a decent amount of unease in that team anyways.

EC3 is going to have to stay the course for the time being, unless he wants to take on three of Mexico’s best all on his own. If he can make it past the AAA guys with the belt, then he should be able to pick off Storm and Edwards in separate contests. It’s just about making it there.



#1 Contender: Hijo de Fantasma

Last Week: #1 Contender

While the circumstances weren’t the most honorable, the win was still a big one, with Fantasma getting the deciding pinfall on James Storm (with the assist going to Pagano). With the win, AAA’s finest keep the heat on EC3, with Fantasma specifically maintaining his spot as the seemingly obvious #1 contender.

Little by little, Fantasma looks to break Carter down, hoping to keep himself relevant in this chase, until he finally gets that rematch. And maybe, on that night, EC3 will be a bit off his game, or be a bit too worried about possible interference. And on that night, Fantasma will look to strike and procure his first championship in Impact Wrestling.

Knowing that Pagano and Texano are there to help him achieve this goal – and that he’d do the same for them – Fantasma is gaining more and more momentum, and with that comes the confidence that he can achieve whatever he wants. And as of this moment, he wants that Grand Championship.

It’s only a matter of time before Fantasma gets another crack at Carter, and he has done everything in his power to make sure that Impact doesn’t forget about him. In a division as cutthroat as this, Fantasma has made all the right moves to keep his grip on the #1 Contender slot.



#2 Contender: Texano

Last Week: Unranked

Just like Fantasma, Texano holds tight in the rankings following the big tag team win last week.

It’s been so far, so good for Texano in Impact, as he’s been able to make some allies and get involved in a major feud with championship implications so early into his run. Sure, he stumbled against Johnny Impact, but there’s absolutely no shame in losing to someone with Johnny’s stature, and Texano managed to bounce back almost immediately, which helped him from losing any real ground on the rest of the roster.

While the focus for now seems to be in helping Fantasma secure the Grand Championship, Texano has to know that, simply by joining this rivalry, he has opened the door for a shot at the championship himself. Texano also knows that he absolutely has what it takes to win big championships elsewhere, and that knowledge will keep him thinking clearly should he get an opportunity to wrestle EC3 with it all on the line.

Until then, continuing to wrestle guys like EC3, Storm, and Edwards can only improve one’s own skills and abilities – iron sharpens iron, as they say – which will only further mold Texano into the wrecking machine we all know that he can be. There’s no reason to sleep on Texano at all – he’s the real deal.



#3 Contender: James Storm

Last Week: #4 Contender

“The Cowboy” took the pin in last week’s tag match, but he still moves up a spot in the rankings thanks to his (for now) allegiance to EC3 keeping him involved in high-stakes matches.

Storm knows that, for the time being, the focus is on taking out Fantasma, Texano, and Pagano. He knows that he will have to battle with those three men many times before a victor can be declared in this war. He also knows that, should he stand with EC3 and Edwards in this battle, that they will all owe each other a debt of gratitude. EC3 would also, theoretically at least, owe Storm a shot at the Grand Championship. That’d be the honorable thing to do.

But since when does EC3 operate on honor? Why would James Storm give such a huge amount of respect to the man that whipped him repeatedly and put him out of action?

Is it possible that Storm has lured EC3 into the perfect trap? That, when the moment is right, Storm will strike, and cost EC3 the title? Is it possible that Storm has instead struck a deal with the AAA wrestlers, knowing that he will absolutely get a title shot should he help them unseat Ethan Carter?

It’s possible, though this columnist isn’t sure it’s probable. While there is definitely precedent in James Storm engaging in underhanded tactics, that hasn’t been his calling card as of late. In fact, he’s seemed intent on erasing those memories, and only doing good. So, while it’s more likely that Storm does have EC3’s back and that he will help him fight off the AAA uprising, if there’s anyone on the roster that should probably not trust James Storm, it’s EC3.

Maybe Storm’s greatest trick will be in making someone else play the sucker. If that’s the case, then it will be the greatest revenge he could have ever imagined.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWz0q uiIJ3U

#4 Contender: Eddie Edwards

Last Week: #3 Contender

Eddie slips a bit this week due to inactivity, but his closeness to the main feud for the championship keeps him still in the thick of things.

However, we have to be honest here – if Eddie doesn’t act soon, he might find himself completely out of the rankings, as well. There are too many people competing and winning contests to simply hold someone in place because of who they are, or what they’ve done – just ask Moose.

Edwards is in the right place if he’s hoping for a title shot sooner than later, though. It’s clear that Edwards and Storm are both hoping that, in exchange for assisting EC3 in his fight with AAA, that they will be rewarded with a shot at his belt down the line. And who knows – maybe if EC3 hesitates on repaying the favor, Impact Management will not, happy to reward anyone that defends the company.

One thing is clear with Eddie at this point in time – he is losing momentum. Momentum he had put together last year as World Champ, and this year while feuding with former partner Davey Richards.

Since that feud, though, Eddie has been playing second fiddle, and he needs to do something to get some of that spotlight back firmly on him. Unlike with James Storm, this columnist sees Edwards playing things straight, doing what he says he’s going to do, and hoping for the best outcome down the line. Eddie’s too good of a guy to betray someone like that, right? Or is he for real when he says that “anything is possible”?



#5 Contender: Chris Adonis

Last Week: Unranked

As has often been the case in these rankings, the 5 spot sees a debut as Chris Adonis finally joins the party, thanks to his win over the highly touted Garza Jr. this past Thursday on Impact! Of course, the win was by disqualification when Johnny Impact interfered, which is what keeps Adonis from debuting in an even higher spot!

Still, as we like to say here, “a win is a win,” and when it comes over someone with all the headline-garnering ability of Garza, that win needs to be celebrated.

Adonis has, for the most part, sort of simply existed in Impact thus far, happy to help World Champion E_Li_Drake in his endeavors. That doesn’t mean that this man isn’t capable, or a very real threat to the other champions on the roster. Adonis has over a decade of experience in the sport, competing at the highest levels at a pretty young age. He still has plenty of time left to make his mark, and perhaps the idea of reigning as champion alongside Drake is something that appeals to him.

While getting an actual finish would have definitely been preferable, Adonis knows that his win, coupled with the company he keeps, will do a lot in moving him up the ladder at a quick pace. That is, of course, if he even wants to wrestle at all – let’s not forget that his match was only made because Drake came up with the idea! If Adonis simply wants to work as “the muscle,” then that’s his call. But it’s obvious that he has more opportunities in Impact, and if he wants to take advantage of them, he’ll have to lace the boots up every so often.



Further GFW Impact Musings…

Due to some unforeseen circumstances here at the ZeeWI Offices, the Musings will have to wait until next time. We wish you all a wonderful week!