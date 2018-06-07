ZeeWI: Tessa Blanchard’s Instant Impact

Let it be known that we here at ZeeWI are acutely aware of the situation in Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Division, and we are following it closely.

Tessa Blanchard’s arrival back at Redemption signaled one simple thing to the Knockouts Division: things are going to change, and they may be changing quicker than one would ever imagine. That April evening, she would crash the commentary booth during the Taya Valkyrie / Kiera Hogan match, and let it be known how little she thought of either competitor.

Yeah, in a it of a shock, the daughter of Tully Blanchard is supremely confident in her abilities. Crazy, right?

And while Tessa had a lot to say about herself, it was her comments regarding Taya that piqued my interest, as she appeared to take great offense to Taya’s label of “Lucha Royalty,” angrily pointing out that, as a third-generation wrestler, it’s Tessa who should be calling herself wrestling royalty of any type.

At that point, this columnist was downright giddy at the thought of an impending Taya/Tessa collision. These two powerful, skilled athletes going toe to toe seemed like it would provide a caliber of match that we haven’t seen in Impact in a while. That’s not even meant as an insult to the other Knockouts, it’s simply how highly I hold Miss Valkyrie and Miss Blanchard.

Unfortunately, things got a bit derailed. Tessa instead drew the ire of Kiera Hogan, who also didn’t appreciate the things that Tessa had to say. Kiera made it clear that she was going to provide Tessa with the welcome to Impact that she deserved, and to be fair, she sounded like she believed that.

Of course, things change when you go from talking about something to actually doing it, and Tessa would show Kiera Hogan that while she might be the Girl on Fire, she’s not even close to matching the heat that Blanchard brings each and every time she hits the ring. In short order, Kiera Hogan’s great stand saw her crumpled on the mat underneath a victorious Tessa.

However, a funny thing would happen. After defeating Kiera, Tessa would look to add insult to injury, and further attack her fallen foe. At the commentary booth, former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne (who had returned to her old spot as Knockouts Commentator for the match), would grow furious with the actions of Tessa. Having already made it clear during the match that she wasn’t a fan of Tessa’s attitude, Rayne would run into the ring and shove Blanchard to the mat.

Just like that, Tessa Blanchard had a real target on her list. Sure, Kiera Hogan was a nice way to make a splash, but if she could humiliate the 5 Time Knockout Champion, her legacy would be made.

This past Thursday during Impact’s Under Pressure special, the two went head to head in an incredible, fast-paced matchup.

Tessa Blanchard was everything in this match. Nimble, powerful, seemingly always a step ahead of her more seasoned opponent, she was rarely not in control of the match. Make no mistake, Madison Rayne wasn’t there to be a stepping stone, and she was a live combatant, but she definitely looked like someone whose best days were gone, taking on someone who represents the brightest of futures for women’s wrestling.

Tessa picked up on how the match was going, too, and began to get a little too cocky. Thinking that the end was near, she would set Rayne up for the hammerlock DDT, only for Rayne to roll through it and win the whole shebang with a schoolgirl rollup.

Yours truly sat shocked at the outcome. Tessa was definitely unhappy, and seemed incapable of processing the very idea that Madison Rayne had pinned her. Hey, it happens. Madison Rayne, even if she’s not at her best, is still a high-level competitor, and her years of experience allow her to know the little ways to turn a match around in her favor.

From where I sit, this may have been exactly what Tessa needed. If she was able to come in, beat everyone, and waltz directly to a shot at the Knockouts Championship, what would that say about the division as a whole? Hell, Su Yung just did basically that, but she at least decimated Rosemary along the way. Kiera Hogan isn’t exactly Rosemary, and the shine wouldn’t have been so bright off the strength of that win. Hell, even beating Madison Rayne right away would have elicited calls of ring rust from the Killa Queen’s devoted fans.

But now? Now that we know that Madison is still up to snuff, and that the division isn’t just top heavy? Now Tessa Blanchard can prove that she’s not here to simply talk and pick off the lowest hanging fruit. She can now prove that Madison’s win was a fluke, and that she is better than the former champion, all while earning a little respect along the way by not letting the one loss throw her.

I firmly believe that she is the uncrowned champion of the Knockouts Division. I firmly believe that, when the time comes, she will absolutely thrash Madison Rayne in the rematch. She will destroy Allie when the time comes. She will crush Rosemary should she return.

And hopefully, before she gets her chance at the gold, we’ll get that bout with Taya. Or maybe Taya will already have the belt by that time, in which case, yes, I’ll take Tessa over Su Yung first.

Tessa Blanchard is a new breed, and it’s become crystal clear almost instantly that she’s here to completely dominate the scene. The Knockouts Division is going to have a champion that doesn’t need some weird, mystical powers to feel safe, nor will she be a timid soul, unsure of herself. Tessa has Tully’s confidence, and she knows that by her very genetics, she is better than everyone else on the roster.

One by one, they will all fall to her.

This little stumble against Madison Rayne will have her doubters saying “I told you so!” That’s fine, let them lower their guard. When Tessa is spiking heads into the mat and collecting win after win, she will have the ultimate validation.

She’s incredible, and she’s got ZeeWI’s writers on her side. Tessa Blanchard is the future. Turns out, the future has arrived.