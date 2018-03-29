ZeeWI: Is Trevor Lee Getting Tired of Carrying Caleb Konley?

Caleb Konley holding Trevor Lee back? Is it just a matter of time before Lee finally realizes it?

Sometimes, it’s nice to have someone in your corner. Someone who can watch your back, distract a referee, or even blatantly interfere in the name of helping you win your match. It’s even better when you can convince that someone to basically sacrifice his own personal goals in order to further yours, to get him to believe in you so much, that no one else matters.

One may even fancy himself as a bit of a leader of men when this happens, and his friends will now be referred to as his followers. If the man is egomaniacal enough, he might even start to refer to his tight-knit group as a cult.

Other times, though, that backup can be a drag. He might cost you a match, or drag you into a different path, talking about how you can both be champions! But he’s not as good as you – there’s a reason you aren’t watching his back – and as time goes on, it becomes more and more clear that while you absolutely benefit from his assistance, you can absolutely survive without him. Hell, you have survived – and thrived – without this backup before.

He, however… he can’t survive without you. At least, he hasn’t shown it yet.

And it’s only a matter of time before Trevor Lee decides to exploit that little tidbit with Caleb Konley, in the opinion of this columnist.

It all got off to a great start, though. Trevor Lee had been chomping at the bit to regain his X Division title after losing it in April of 2017. He had to sit on the sidelines and watch as champion Low Ki would get involved in a personal feud with Sonjay Dutt (stemming from Ki injuring Dutt’s eye in that April match) instead of Lee getting first crack.

When Dutt won the X Division title in Mumbai, Lee decided that he wasn’t going to wait anymore, and got himself back into the title picture. And Lee would unseat Sonjay, with the assist going to Konley.

Lee’s third reign as champion of the X Division would seem a bit deflated. The champion seemed bored, having staked his claim yet again to the top of that particular mountain. There were whispers that, like a Beretta in New Japan, that he was hoping to move out of the X Division shackles, and perhaps challenge for the Grand Championship or Global Championships.

So when Lee dropped the title to Taiji Ishimori in January, it wasn’t a complete shock to see Lee more or less move on. What was surprising, however, was how little Caleb Konley fought to help Lee keep the title. In the closing moments of the match, Konley can be clearly observed watching Ishimori finish off his “leader,” but doing nothing – not even trying – to stop it.

Trevor Lee must have noticed this. Whether he wanted out of the X Division or not (and I’m not implying that Trevor Lee lost the match on purpose), Lee had to notice that Konley basically gave up on him, right? Maybe not. Maybe he really didn’t care about that match, and maybe he was happy that Konley didn’t interfere further. Again, not that Lee threw the match – I dare not question his competitive integrity in the sport of kings.

Freed of his championship obligations, Lee was now free to finally go for one of those other championships. And he chose to focus on LAX and the tag team titles.

The move seemed odd, to say the least. Lee hadn’t really been in active tag team competition since he ran with Andrew Everett, and that relationship fizzled out rather quickly. Everett was even considered for a full-time spot in the Cult of Lee, but eventually old beefs resurfaced, and Lee sent him packing.

It was obvious that Lee would much rather have someone helping him achieve his goals, and that he never wanted to have to depend on someone else to get a match won. So, as stated, this move seemed to go against everything Lee had demonstrated as it pertains to his vision of success.

Perhaps he wanted to ease into competing against heavyweights full time, and figured the tag team division was the safest bet. Maybe he felt that LAX, fresh off an intense feud with oVe, was ripe for the pickings, and provided the easiest path to a return to championship status. It’s all speculation, but that’s what happens when one acts slightly out of character and provides no explanation as to why.

As we know, the duo came up short. Konley was the one who ate the fall, costing Lee his next title. Shortly thereafter, Lee was back in singles action, where Konley was more than happy to assist in a Lee victory.

Was there a discussion between the two? Did Lee reassert his status as the leader, and force Konley back into his lackey role? Did Konley happily accept this assignment, or is he secretly bitter? Did Lee care either way?

I tend to think that while conventional wisdom states that, at some not-so-distant point, Konley will get fed up with Lee and break free, that it’s actually Lee who is going to get fed up with Konley, and cut him loose. This writer believes that Trevor Lee is one of the unsung talents of Impact, and that he is astutely aware of that fact. In his mind, he’s only been doing Caleb Konley a favor by letting him ride alongside a supreme talent. Trevor Lee is the proven grappler with the credentials; Caleb Konley most certainly is not.

In the most recent iteration of Feast or Fired, Lee was extremely close to earning another championship opportunity, but came up short when he got caught in the E_Li_Drake steamroller. Oddly enough, that briefcase ended up being for a shot at the tag titles, which may have put Lee right back where he started. Provided, of course, that he was going to pick Konley as his partner.

For now, The Cult of Lee will continue. But if Caleb Konley continues to prove incapable of pulling his weight, then he’s going to find himself suffering the same fate as Andrew Everett before him.

Trevor Lee is too talented to continue to let dead weight drag him down. And he knows he’s too good for this shit. If Konley doesn’t shape up, he’s absolutely going to get shipped out.