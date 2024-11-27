wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Advances In Latest Tournament on Today’s WWE Speed

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

A new episode of WWE Speed is now available, with Zelina Vega advancing in the tournament to decide who gets a shot at the Women’s Speed Championship. Vega defeated Chelsea Green in the first round. She will face the winner of Natalya vs. B-Fab in the quarterfinals. The other tournament matches include Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. The winner faces Candice LeRae for the title.

