Zelina Vega Advances In Latest Tournament on Today’s WWE Speed

A new episode of WWE Speed is now available, with Zelina Vega advancing in the tournament to decide who gets a shot at the Women’s Speed Championship. Vega defeated Chelsea Green in the first round. She will face the winner of Natalya vs. B-Fab in the quarterfinals. The other tournament matches include Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. The winner faces Candice LeRae for the title.

